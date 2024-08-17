Purani Dilli 6 Vs South Delhi Superstarz Live score, DPL 2024: Pant and Co. in action in Delhi Premier League opener
- 36 Mins ago South Delhi in auction
- 39 Mins ago Purani Dilli 6 complete Delhi Capitals trio
- 57 Mins ago How many teams?
- 22 Mins ago Hello and good evening everyone!
Purani Dilli 6 Vs South Delhi Superstarz Live score, DPL 2024: It is expected to be epic entertainment as Purani Dilli-6 will take on South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League 2024 opener, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Both sides will be boasting some big names in their squad rosters. Purani Dilli-6 have Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and lalit Yadav in their ranks. Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz have Ayush Badoni and Kuldeep Yadav....Read More
The tournament will have six men's and four women's teams. The league will feature a total of 40 matches, 33 in men's and 7 in women's, and will take place for 23 days. The opening ceremony will also be electrifying and will have singer Badshah and Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa on stage.
Squads-
Purani Dilli-6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman
South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia
Purani Dilli 6 Vs South Delhi Superstarz Live score, DPL 2024: South Delhi signed Ayush Badoni, who has been a regular member for LSG. Meanwhile, they also got Kuldip Yadav and Priyansh Arya.
Purani Dilli 6 Vs South Delhi Superstarz Live score, DPL 2024: Purani Dilli 6 signed Pant and Ishant. They also secured all-rounder Lalit Yadav, completing a Delhi Capitals trio.
Purani Dilli 6 Vs South Delhi Superstarz Live score, DPL 2024: Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's DPL 2024 season opener as Purani Dilli-6 take on South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium! Stay tuned folks!