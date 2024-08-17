Purani Dilli 6 Vs South Delhi Superstarz Live score, DPL 2024: Pant and Co. in action in Delhi Premier League opener

Live

Purani Dilli 6 Vs South Delhi Superstarz Live score, DPL 2024: The season opener will see the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni in action.

Purani Dilli 6 Vs South Delhi Superstarz Live score, DPL 2024: It is expected to be epic entertainment as Purani Dilli-6 will take on South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League 2024 opener, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Both sides will be boasting some big names in their squad rosters. Purani Dilli-6 have Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and lalit Yadav in their ranks. Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz have Ayush Badoni and Kuldeep Yadav.

The tournament will have six men's and four women's teams. The league will feature a total of 40 matches, 33 in men's and 7 in women's, and will take place for 23 days. The opening ceremony will also be electrifying and will have singer Badshah and Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa on stage. Squads- Purani Dilli-6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia