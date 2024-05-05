Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR: Varun Chakravarthy jumps into top 3 after Kolkata thrash Lucknow

Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana ensured that the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders rush away to a 98-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the latter's home ground in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both Chakravarthy and Rana took three wickets each and with that, the former has risen to third on the Purple Cap table. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine, who is also competing for the Orange Cap this season and is in fact placed second on that table, is sixth on the Purple Cap standings after taking one wicket for 22 runs in four overs. Varun Chakravarthy is one wicket behind Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah (PTI)

KKR moved closer to sealing a spot in the playoffs with the emphatic victory over LSG. Narine smashed 81 in just 39 balls as he continued his sensational batting form this season in the IPL. Narine shared stands of 61 off 26 balls with opening partner Phil Salt and 79 off 46 balls with Angkrish Raghuvanshi for the second wicket. All-rounder Ramandeep Singh finished off with a flourish, creaming 25 runs in just six balls and that helped KKR put up a mammoth total of 235/6 in 20 overs. Chakravarthy, Rana, Narine, Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell were all among the wickets in the LSG inning as the hosts folded for a score of 137.

IPL 2024 updated Purple Cap table after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR

Purple Cap table after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR(HT)

In the first match on Sunday, at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings keep their playoff hope alive with his all-round brilliance against Punjab Kings. Left-hander Jadeja top-scored with 43 off 26 balls to guide Chennai to 167-9 after being invited to bat first in Punjab's adopted home ground of Dharamsala. Jadeja then returned figures of 3-20 from his four overs of left-arm spin to help restrict Punjab to 139-9 for Chennai's sixth win in 11 matches as they climbed to third in the table. The stellar performance from the veteran India cricketer also comes as a welcome sign ahead of the T20 World Cup in June in the West Indies and the United States.