Purple Cap, IPL 2024: Updated list of top wicket-takers after RR vs DC match; Mustafizur Rahman has an early lead

Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and their South African overseas pacer Nandre Burger picked up two wickets apiece against Delhi Capitals while all five DC bowlers - Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav were in the wickets column but there was no change in the top 5 standings of IPL 2024 Purple Cap list. Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman(AFP)

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman is leading the Purple Cap race with six wickets, followed by PBKS' Harpreet Brar (3) in second position. MI star Jasprit Bumrah (3) is third, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (3) and Kagiso Rabada (3).

It is still early days but the CSK's Bangladesh pacer has taken a healthy lead over the others with his impactful performances in the first two matches of the season.

Young Riyan Parag showed why he is considered a precocious talent as he struck a stunning 84 not out off 45 balls to set up a 12-run win for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, RR were reduced to 36 for 3 in the eighth over but the 22-year-old Parag single-handedly took the home side to 185 for 5 with a magnificent unbeaten knock studded with seven fours and six sixes.

Parag, who was promoted to number 4 by the team management this season and made 43 in the previous match, took 25 runs off veteran South African pacer Anrich Nortje with scores of 4, 4, 6, 4, 6, 1 in the final over to hit his highest T20 score.

Chasing 186 for a win, DC could only manage 173 for 5 in 20 overs though South African youngster Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 23 balls) kept them in the hunt till the final over from which they needed 17 runs.

Avesh Khan conceded just four runs to help RR win their second consecutive match.

South African pacer Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece to also contribute in the RR win.