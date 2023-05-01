Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers to open; India star runs out of favours: LSG likely XI vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have been enjoying a good run in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), will aim to climb to 12 points, when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home on Monday. Lucknow have so far won five of the eight matches they've played so far and will look to keep the winning run intact.

RCB, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways after a shoddy show against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who overpowered them by 21 runs in the previous encounter. RCB too has enjoyed a decent season so far, winning one match less than LSG after playing the same number of games.

If we look at LSG line-up, the team looks sorted in almost every department. Kyle Mayers has been giving the Lucknow unit with solid starts and is currently the leading run-scorer from their camp. Striking the ball at 160.54, Mayers has amassed 297 from eight outings, which include four half-centuries.

KL Rahul is also among the runs but it has come at a slower pace, which could be concerning for the franchise. In fact, LSG had earlier failed to chase down 136, despite getting off to a solid start.

The experiment to promote Ayush Badoni at number 3 has worked for LSG but Deepak Hooda still struggles for runs. With Hooda failing to deliver, the management might look towards other options to avert any danger. If that is the case, we can see Krishnappa Gowtham come in place of Hooda, who has just managed 52 runs from eight outings at an poor average of 7.43.

This is the only change that looks prominent in LSG line-up that too if they opt to tweak their winning combination.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock can also be seen in action if LSG field three overseas players instead of four. If they do the same, LSG can surprise their opponent by sending both De Kock and Mayers to open the innings and KL Rahul walking in at number three. The impact player situation is explained below:

LSG predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2023:

Opener: KL Rahul (capt), Kyle Mayers

Top and middle order: Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham

Spinners: Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan

Impact player: With three overseas in the playing XI, LSG can finally give South Africa star Quinton de Kock some time if they chase a target. If batting first, LSG can also field speedster Mark Wood in the XI if the need arises.

