'If Warner wants reason for DC being at bottom, he needs to look in the mirror': Harbhajan's bombshell

The Delhi Capitals faced their sixth defeat of the 2023 Indian Premier League season on Saturday, as the side faced a narrow nine-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Capitals faltered in the 198-run chase, thanks to rather baffling batting-order tactics from the team management; the side saved Axar Patel for the back-end of the innings, sending Priyam Garg (playing in his first game this year) and out-of-form batter Sarfaraz Khan before him, and the moves cost the Capitals dearly. David Warner; Harbhajan Singh(AFP/YouTube)

Axar has arguably been the most impressive batter for the Capitals this year despite batting in the lower-middle order; he has scored 211 runs in eight games at an impressive strike rate of 142. While David Warner remains the highest run-scorer for the Capitals so far (306 runs in 8 matches), his strike rate – 118.60 – has been far from decent. And former India spinner Harbhajan Singh launched a brutal attack on Warner, blaming him for DC's horrid 2023 season.

“I don't think they can make a comeback, and the entire reason for that is captain. He didn't lead the side well, and then his form was an issue. It has been very disappointing. Warner was dismissed earlier today (vs SRH), which is why Delhi came so close. If he had played 50 balls, that would've been 50 balls wasted and DC would've lost by 50 runs,” Harbhajan said in a no-holds-barred attack on the Australia star in a YouTube video.

“Even now, when he comes to presentation, he says about other players' mistakes. But what have you done? You didn't show any intent; you scored 300+ runs but look at your strike rate. Warner hasn't really done justice to his stature this year. His 300 runs are of no use to DC. Warner needs to look in the mirror if he wants to find a reason for DC being at the bottom,” Harbhajan said further.

The Delhi Capitals will return to action on May 2 when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON