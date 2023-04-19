Quinton de Kock to pair KL Rahul at top, Hooda sits out after flop show: LSG Dream11 predictions vs RR in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be in action against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a top of the table clash in IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 19. LSG will look to get back to winning ways after a narrow defeat in their last game. The KL Rahul-led team have won three out of the five games they have played this season and are second on the points table behind RR.

LSG dream XI picks vs RR: Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock during a practice session at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow(HT Photo)

LSG beat DC comfortably in their opening game of the season, but lost to CSK in a close encounter in the next game. LSG then picked up two consecutive wins against SRH and RCB in Bangalore. They lost their most recent game by 2 wickets in another final over finish to PBKS in Lucknow.

In the last game the LSG batting unit had a rare off day and will once again look to score big against RR. KL Rahul’s return to form is a welcome boost for the franchise as he scored his first half-century of the season against PBKS. The skipper has now scored 155 runs this season.

Pooran has scored 141 runs so far this season. His West Indian compatriot, Kyle Mayers has scored 168 but has failed to make notable contribution since the consecutive half-centuries in the opening two games.

Quinton de Kock might replace him in the line-up as he has been waiting in the wings patiently after returning from national duty. The opening pair of Rahul and De Kock were a hit last season and the LSG hierarchy will hope they can once again dominate opposition bowlers.

Stoinis, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya have also contributed to the team’s batting efforts so far.

Deepak Hooda has been in poor form this season and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he finds himself in the bench moving forward. With Hooda struggling the team might give Krishnappa Gowtham a chance and his addition will also provide LSG with an extra spin option.

The bowlers have worked well as a unit so far this season and did well to take the game to the last over against PBKS. Mark Wood has picked 11, Ravi Bishnoi has picked 8 wickets, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan and Krunal Pandya have also chipped in with significant performances.

Yudhvir Singh impressed on his debut in the IPL against PBKS. The 25-year-old seam bowler from Jammu and Kashmir picked up 2 wickets and conceded only 19 runs in three overs. He is expected to continue in the starting XI.

In another boost to the bowling line-up, Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan is set to join the team for the remainder of the 2023 season, having missed action thus far due to a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old finished the 2022 season with 14 wickets from just nine matches and could play an important role for the team later down the line.

Openers: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk).

Middle Order: Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni.

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact player: Amit Mishra and Ayush Badoni have played their role as the Impact player to great effect so far depending on whether LSG bat or field first.

