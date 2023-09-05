Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023; South Africa announce inexperienced squad

Quinton de Kock will retire from ODI cricket after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, confirmed Cricket South Africa, on Tuesday, while announcing their squad for the marquee event. De Kock, who had already retired from Test cricket in December 2021, will be available to play T20Is for South Africa. While announcing his sudden decision to retire from the longest format in the middle of a home series against India, de Kock had highlighted the need to spend time with his young family. This time, however, there has been no such comment from the left-hander, who is only 30 years old. South Africa's Quinton de Kock(AP)

“We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years," South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said. "We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20 cricket.”

Regarded as one of the best ball-strikers of the game currently, de Kock has scored 5966 runs in 140 ODIs at an average of 44.86 and strike rate of 96.08. The attacking left-hander, who also opens the batting for South Africa in white-ball cricket has 17 ODI centuries to his name.

He will be crucial to South Africa's quest to win their maiden ODI World Cup. South Africa have included spinner Keshav Maharaj and seamer Sisanda Magala in their World Cup squad after the pair overcame fitness concerns, while wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock announced he would retire from the format after the tournament.

Coach Rob Walter has included only seven players with past World Cup experience as South Africa seek to lift a trophy that has eluded them in oftentimes bizarre circumstances since they made their debut in 1992.

The squad will be captained by batter Temba Bavuma, with Maharaj overcoming a ruptured Achilles. He played for the first time since March in South Africa’s five-wicket Twenty20 International loss to Australia on Sunday.

Magala had been laid low by a knee injury and missed that series, but his clever change of pace and guile with the ball will be an asset on Indian wickets.

Experienced all-rounder Wayne Parnell is a notable absentee but has been struggling with a shoulder injury, while young batters Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs have not been selected.

South Africa go into the tournament with two frontline spinners in Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, though batter Aiden Markram is a more than useful third option.

“It’s great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup – you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time,” Walter said.

“Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill that will allow us to effectively adapt to the conditions in India.”

The team begins their campaign against Sri Lanka on Oct. 7.

South Africa World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

