Ashwin 'cut calls, didn't reply to messages for 100th Test': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan throws mountain of allegations

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has levelled allegations on Ravichandran Ashwin, accusing the spinner of ignoring him ahead of the landmark 100th Test for the country. Sivaramakrishnan, in a post on X, wrote that Ashwin disconnected his calls and ignored his text messages – technically ghosting him – as he tried conveying his wishes to the off-spinner on the momentous occasion. Ravichandran Ashwin has been targetted again by Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. (AP)

"Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. That's the respect we former cricketers get," Sivaramakrishnan replied to one of tweets praising Ashwin.

Sivaramakrishnan's reactions led to a barrage of trolling from online users, some bringing out his scathing attack on Ashwin back in October last year when he wrote "any fool will get wickets on tempered pitches in India" and threw controversial terms at Ashwin, such as calling him a 'liability fielder' and 'most unfit cricketer'. Sivaramakrishnan, when being confronted by fans, hit back at them by clarifying his earlier statements.

"Respect comes only from cultured people. Btw, I was earlier tweeting about a minor correction in his action and not criticizing him. If only people understood," he posted.

Shortly after the social media blow up last year, Sivaramakrishnan revealed having received a phone-call from Ashwin to discuss his bowling action. He further revealed that Ashwin was shocked seeing the hate directed towards Siva.

"Ravi Ashwin was nice enough to call me just a while ago to discuss his bowling action, he was as shocked with the venom of the trolls as I was. Also clarified that the people involved are in NO WAY connected to him. GOOD LUCK @ashwinravi99. Do us proud," Sivaramakrishnan wrote further.

Ashwin third India spinner to play 100 Tests

When he takes the field on Thursday against England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Ashwin will become the 14th Indian cricketer and only the third spinner behind Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to play 100 Tests for India. In fact, probably for the first time in history, three champion cricketers from different countries will be playing their 100 Tests – Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson being the other two.

Ashwin has already scaled a couple of big milestones during the first four Tests against England. Not only did he become the second fastest bowler to claim 500 Test wickets, behind the great Muttiah Muralitharan, he also equalled Anil Kumble for the joint-most five-wicket-hauls by an Indian bowler. Before his 5/51 in Ranchi, Ashwin had experienced a pretty average series by his standards. Thrice he had picked three in an innings but the big five-fer was eluding him. Finally, in the second innings of the Ranchi Test, as England batted hoping to set India a big target, Ashwin weaved his magic and dismissed the opposition for 145.