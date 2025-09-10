R Ashwin draws blockbuster parallel, brands Abhishek Sharma an ‘upgraded Yuvraj Singh’: ‘I am keen to see if…’

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped massive praise on Abhishek Sharma by calling him the upgraded version of legendary Yuvraj Singh. Abhishek has cemented his place in India’s T20I squad, with his fearless batting at the top providing the side with an early advantage. Over the last couple of years, the left-hander has sharpened his game and added consistency to his attacking style, making him a key figure in the line-up. Abhishek Sharma called upgraded version of his mentor Yuvraj Singh.(BCCI and ICC)

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a potent force in India’s T20I setup since the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In just 17 matches, he has amassed 535 runs at an impressive strike rate of 193.84, including two centuries and two half-centuries, with a best score of 135. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with six wickets at an economy of 8.05.

Ashwin is highly impressed with Abhishek's fearless batting approach and didn't shy away from calling him an upgraded Yuvraj.

"I am keen to see if Abhishek Sharma's all-out attacking approach works on these surfaces. But what a player, he is an upgraded version of Yuvraj Singh," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Yuvraj was the backbone of India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. He scored six sixes in an over against England and played another match-winning knock against Australia in the semi-final.

The promising left-hander has trained under Yuvraj's watchful eye since his formative years in Punjab cricket. Yuvraj’s input on refining technique, developing a strong mindset, and staying composed under pressure has been instrumental in shaping Abhishek into the bold and attacking T20I opener he is today.

"Some pressure on Shubman Gill to score runs"

At the same time, Ashwin pointed out that Shubman Gill, named vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025, will face close scrutiny on his return to the T20I squad. However, he added that Gill has the form and ability to emerge as one of the tournament’s top run-scorers.

"There will be some pressure on Shubman Gill to score runs. So at a strike rate of 140-150, he has a great chance to finish as the tournament's highest run-getter," he said.