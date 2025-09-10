'Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye?' Jadeja threatens to go on strike if Gautam Gambhir hypocrisy doesn't end

As India kickstart their Asia Cup 2025 campaign later today, the Men in Blue are expected to go in with a fully strong team. This means Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to the Playing XI amid the highly controversial workload management debate. Bumrah's workload was a huge topic of discussion, especially during the England Test series, as he missed the Lord's and Oval Tests. The Asia Cup will mark Bumrah's return to the international white-ball set-up after the T20 World Cup. During the tour of Australia earlier this year, Bumrah developed a stress fracture in his back, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy, which India won. With an eye on the T20 World Cup starting in five months, India are in search of discovering their squad composition, for which the Asia Cup is a great starting point. With the Men in Blue lined up to play several ODIs, Tests and T20Is, the way they manage Bumrah remains highly crucial. Will Gautam Gambhir, left, give Jasprit Bumrah a game against the UAE tonight?(AFP Images)

However, the possibility that he is likely to start against the UAE has not impressed Ajay Jadeja. The former India batter is not a fan of seeing Bumrah in the 11, more so because India are up against a weaker opponent and has vowed to go on strike if the team management – head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav – decide to give the pace a game tonight.

"What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye? (Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE?) Either don't protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic," Ajay Jadeja said on Sony Sports Network.

"The match is against the UAE. No disrespect because I have seen their captain, [Muhammad] Wasim, and the talent he possesses. You cannot rank any team, but this is a T20 World Cup-winning Team India. Hence, I am clear. If Bumrah plays tomorrow, I am going on strike.

Irfan Pathan's two cents

Jadeja's thoughts were echoed by Irfan Pathan. In fact, the former India all-rounder believes that if a player is part of the squad, the concept of workload management should not exist, exactly what the legendary Sunil Gavaskar had to say. Picking and choosing is not an option, reminds Pathan, irrespective of Bumrah's history of injuries.

Watch the clip below:

"You need to protect Bumrah, I understand. But what my opinion is, and I have said this during the England tour as well, is that if you have come to play a series, then you have to play it completely. You have not come into a series for recovery or management, you have come to play," said Pathan.

"You will obviously think depending on the opposition, but when you pick up the momentum, you cannot let it slip. Bumrah, Arshdeep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel can be your bowlers. And then all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube at No. 7 and 8. If we have to bat till No. 8, there is no room for Kuldeep Yadav."