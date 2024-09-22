R Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne, pips Hadlee with 37th fifer as India crush Bangladesh by 280 runs in 1st Test

India secured a dominant 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Faced with an imposing target of 515, Bangladesh’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, with only skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto showing some resilience with a gritty knock of 82. However, the rest of the team faltered against a relentless Indian attack, folding for 234 in their second innings. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with his teammate Ravindra Jadeja (AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout performer for India, spinning a web around the Bangladesh batters to finish with impressive figures of 6-88. His brilliance ensured that India maintained their stronghold on the match after setting a massive total.

With his 37th five-wicket haul in the longest format – eventually securing brilliant figures of 6/88 in 21 overs – Ashwin equalled the legendary former Australian spinner Shane Warne. Warne ended his career with 37 fifers to his name, too, and Ashwin has equalled the Aussie spin wizard in his 101th Test. In addition, Ashwin surpassed New Zealand great Richard Hadlee, who had 36 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Ashwin is now only behind Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who maintains an incredible lead at the top. He has 30 more fifers than the second-placed Ashwin.

Here's the list of players with highest fifers in Test history:

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 67

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 37

Shane Warne (Australia) - 37

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 36

Anil Kumble (India) - 35

Bangladesh's hopes of mounting a substantial fightback were briefly kindled as captain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan displayed solid some resistance in the closing moments of the third day. Resuming on 158-4, the pair showed grit in the opening hour, frustrating India's bowlers. However, skipper Rohit Sharma called upon local hero Ravichandran Ashwin, and the off-spinner struck immediately, dismissing Shakib for 25 with a sharp bat-pad catch taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal at short leg.

From there, Bangladesh's innings quickly unravelled. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Litton Das with a smart catch in the slips before returning to end Shanto's valiant knock of 82. With Shanto's departure, Bangladesh’s collapse accelerated, and the visitors folded well before lunch, conceding defeat with five sessions to spare. India's comprehensive win puts them ahead with a 1-0 lead heading into the second and final Test, which begins in Kanpur on Friday.