 R Ashwin equals Muralitharan, beats Kumble, Kapil to create new Indian record | Cricket - Hindustan Times
R Ashwin equals Muttiah Muralitharan's world record, beats Kumble, Kapil to create new Indian record in 100th Test

R Ashwin equals Muttiah Muralitharan's world record, beats Kumble, Kapil to create new Indian record in 100th Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2024 02:12 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin wrote history in his milestone 100th Test on Saturday, as he equalled the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan

Leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote history in his 100th Test on Sunday, as he equalled Muttiah Muralitharan to take most wickets in the milestone match. Ashwin took 9 wickets in his 100th Test, with Ben Foakes being his record-equalling dismissal on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test of the series in Dharamsala. 

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fifth and final Test(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fifth and final Test(AP)

Ashwin had enjoyed an impressive outing in the first innings of the Test against England in Dharamsala, picking four wickets to help the side wrap up the visitors' innings on 218. While he had a forgettable outing with the bat – a duck in the first innings – Ashwin did what he does best with the ball as India took the field on the third day.

Ashwin wasted no time making his mark with the ball, snatching a wicket in his very first over — only the second of the innings — as he sent Ben Duckett packing for just two runs. With a brilliant delivery, Ashwin dismantled Duckett's stumps, granting India an early breakthrough. He swiftly followed up by dismissing the dangerous Zak Crawley. 

In the tenth over, Ashwin struck again, outsmarting Ollie Pope with a cleverly bowled short delivery, catching him off guard as he attempted a sweep shot.

Another milestone moment for Ashwin came in the last over before Lunch when he dismissed the English captain, Ben Stokes. With just two balls remaining before lunch, Ashwin delivers a deceptive slider. Stokes, attempting to defend with a big forward lunge, leaves the gate open, allowing the ball to crash into the middle and off stump. 

This took Ashwin past the Indian duo of Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev, who were tied for most wickets by an Indian in the 100th Test (7). Minutes after the start of the second session, Ashwin picked his 36th five-wicket haul when he dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes for 8, castling his middle and leg stump.

With this, he also became the second Indian to take a fifer in his 100th Test after Kumble, who, interestingly, had also picked five wickets in the second innings of his milestone match against Sri Lanka (2005). More importantly, Ashwin surpassed Kumble for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian in Test history; the former leg-spinner had retired with 35 fifers to his name.

