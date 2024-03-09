Rohit Sharma skips fielding, Jasprit Bumrah captains India on Day 3 of 5th Test vs England, BCCI reveals why

India captain Rohit Sharma did not take the field on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test match against England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala due to a stiff back. "Captain Rohit Sharma has not taken the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back," BCCI said in an official update. Jasprit Bumrah, India's designated vice-captain, is leading the side in the first session. BCCI did not provide any details about the extent of Rohit's injury and when he will return (if at all) to the field. India's captain Rohit Sharma with teammates Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah(ANI)

Rohit had scored a masterful century on Day 2. It was his second century of the series and the 12th overall. He was involved in two century stands. The first was worth 104 with opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal (57). The second one was even bigger with Shubman Gill. Rohit and Gill's 171-run stand for the second wicket nearly batted England out of the contest.

Rohit's fantastic innings was cut short by England captain Ben Stokes, who came up with a beauty on the first ball he bowled in nearly 9 months. The ball pitched around the middle stump, straightened, and beat the bat of Rohit, who was batting on 103, to clip the off stump. A dream for any bowler, more so for the one who hasn't been bowling at all for a long time.

Rohit hit 13 fours and 3 sixes in his 162-ball stay in the middle. Apart from Rohit, India had significant contributions from Gill (110), debutant Devudtt Padikkal (65), Jaiswal (57), and Sarfaraz Khan (56).

Rohit's absence, however, might just be precautionary as India are in a commanding position in the Test match. Anderson celebrated his 700th Test wicket as England bowled out India for 477, with the hosts leading by 259 runs on day three of the fifth Test on Saturday.

James Anderson got Kuldeep Yadav caught behind for 30 to become the first paceman and third bowler to the mark, after spinners Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and late Australian great Shane Warne (708).

The 41-year-old raised the ball to the crowd against the backdrop of the Himalayas in the scenic Dharamsala stadium, as teammates gathered around him and England fans stood up to cheer.

It ended Yadav's stubborn 49-run ninth-wicket overnight stand with Jasprit Bumrah. Anderson had come into the series 10 away from the landmark of 700 wickets, and started the final match on 698 wickets.

He began his career in 2003 at Lord's against Zimbabwe and has since played 187 matches.

Called the "swing king" for his ability to move the ball both ways, Anderson averages under 27 and has 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests.