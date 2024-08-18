R Ashwin's no-nonsense take on India pacer's absence from Duleep Trophy's squads: 'He's broken down when he's picked'

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opined on T Natarajan's absence from the Duleep Trophy squads announced by the BCCI recently. The left-arm paceman was one of the performing Indian pacers in the IPL this year, but his fitness concerns in the last couple of years have put him down in the pecking order. The BCCI picked four star-studded squads for the 17th edition of the Duleep Trophy, which included the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill. Ravichandran Ashwin's honest opinion on T Natarajan's absence from the Duleep Trophy squads.(AP)

Natarajan made his India debut in 2020 on the Australia tour and was straightaway touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, persistent injuries hampered the progress of career as he last played for India in March 2021 against England.

However, Natarajan claimed 19 wickets in IPL 2024 but failed to make it to the T20 World Cup squad, which baffled some fans and critics.

In the 2024 season of TNPL, Natarajan claimed 12 wickets and played a crucial role in his team IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' journey to the playoffs.

T Natarajan absent from red-ball cricket since 2021

Ashwin, who played alongside Natarajan in Tamil Nadu's domestic side, gave his honest opinion on the left-arm paceman's exclusion from the Duleep Trophy squad. The ace spinner asserted that Natarajan last played a first-class match way back in 2021, which is why he has fallen behind in the pecking order in domestic white-ball cricket, too.

“I feel Natarajan is a fantastic white-ball bowler. He did well in IPL this year. His last first-class match was Australia vs India at Brisbane January 15th in 2021. He has not put himself on the park for the last 3 years. He is broken down when he's picked and he is not played. We are backing him a lot. I like Natarajan a lot. He is a very good guy. But, just for the sake of it, I won't say it today. If Natarajan played red-ball cricket and made it to Tamil Nadu, I will definitely say that he should play there,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He has not played red-ball format since his knee surgery in 2021; he was picked in Tamil Nadu's squad for the Ranji Trophy but failed to get a place in the playing XI throughout the season.