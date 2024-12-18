R Ashwin retires: Full list of Indian spin legend's records – 2nd fastest to 500 Test wickets, equalling Warne and more

Ravichandran Ashwin has called time on an extraordinary international career. The 38-year-old made his debut for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Harare, Zimbabwe on June 5, 2010 and he also made his T20I debut on the same tour against the home side on June 12, 2010. His Test debut came in November 2011 against the West Indies in New Delhi and while Ashwin had success in the shorter formats, it is for his stunning achievements in Test cricket that he will end up in Indian cricket's folklore. Ravichandran Ashwin's tally of 37 Test five-wicket hauls puts him second on the list along with the great Shane Warne(AFP)

Together with Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin formed one half of a duo of spin-bowling all-rounders that fuelled India's record-breaking dominance at home betwen 2013 and 2024. In the process Ashwin ended up equalling and surpassing some of the legends of Indian and international cricket that came before him.

Let's take a look at the records that belong to Ravichandran Ashwin:

75 international wickets: Ashwin's career tally is the second most by an Indian, with Anil Kumble leading the list with 619

537 Test wickets: Ashwin retires as just the second Indian after Anil Kumble to have taken more than 500 wickets in Test cricket. He is also seventh on the overall standings.

He is the second fastest to 500 Test wickets, reaching the mark in 98 matches.

475 Test wickets at home: Ashwin is second only to Anil Kumble in the list of most wickets at home by an Indian bowler. Kumble took one more wicket than him.

302 bowled-LBW dismissals: Ashwin is one of three bowlers to record more than 300 lbw dismissals in international cricket, behind Muralidaran's 336 and James Anderson's 320.

37 Test five-wicket hauls: Ashwin holds the record for most Test five-wicket hauls in an innings by an Indian bowler at 37. He is also second on the all-time list, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan's scarcely believable 67. His tally of 37 is also equal to what the late great Shane Warne managed.

11 Player of the series awards: Ashwin holds the record for most player of the series in the history of men's Test cricket. His tally of 11 is also the 7th highest across all formats.

A five-wicket haul and century in the same Test match: Ashwin is one of just four Indians - the others being Vinoo Mankad, Polly Umrigar, and Jadeja) to have taken a 5-for and scored a century in the same Test match. He has done it four times, which is the most by any Indian and the second most by any player after Ian Botham's five

109 wickets via bowled: Ashwin's tally of 109 wickets by bowling out batters is the fourth most by any bowler in Test cricket.