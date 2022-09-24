R Ashwin saves special praise for MS Dhoni, reacts to archive video with one word tweet

MS Dhoni is hailed as one of the best custodians behind the wickets and the range of his dismissals speaks volume of it. Dhoni, who may not have been the best in business in his initial years, slowly groomed himself into a beast in terms of wicketkeeping, commanding the show and turning matches in split second. While it has been over two years since the veteran wicketkeeper-batter hung his boots, but he continues to mesmerize the fans in the Indian Premier League.

R Ashwin, Dhoni's former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate, saved special praise for the wicketkeeping legend while reacting to an archive video on social media. The video featured the dismissals effected by Dhoni during the 2013 Border Gavaskar trophy, which saw India complete a clean sweep over Australia in home conditions.

The former India captain was then involved in 14 dismissals from four Tests, and the video featured each one of it. Ashwin, who finished as the leading wicket-taker from the series, retweeted the video and wrote “Hands” with two two star-eye emojis.

Ashwin, who is India's second highest wicket-taker in the longer format, had then scalped 29 wickets at a brilliant average of 20.10. Ravindra Jadeja too had a good outing with the ball in the four-match contest, and finished second among the bowlers with most wickets. He had then scalped 24 wickets at an average of 17.46.

