Watch: R Ashwin signs Jos Buttler's two Rajasthan Royals jerseys, video takes internet by storm
- The latest chapter in the Ashwin-Buttler friendship came when the England wicketkeeper-batter requested the India veteran to sign his RR jersey and Ashwin obliged.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler have come a long way since their rather infamous verbal duel regarding a run out at the non-striker's end back in IPL 2019. The two cricketers were brought together by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2022 when the Indian all-rounder was bought for ₹5 crore in the mega auction. Since then, Ashwin and Buttler have practised together, batted together in the middle when Ashwin was promoted to number 3 in a few games by RR and even appeared in video interviews. The latest chapter in the Ashwin-Buttler friendship came when the England wicketkeeper-batter requested the India veteran to sign his RR jersey and Ashwin obliged.
In a video shared by RR on their official Twitter handle with the caption: "These two," Ashwin was seen signing Buttler's not one but two RR jersey's that the right-handed batter was wearing.
Buttler ended IPL 2022 with six awards. The most notable one being the Orange Cap for emerging as the highest run-scorer of this year's tournament. Opening the batting for RR, Buttler amassed 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. This is the second-most runs scored by a batter in the history of the tournament in a single edition of IPL. Only Virat Kohli has scored more runs in an edition. He had smashed 975 runs in 2016.
Ashwin, on the other hand, had a mixed bag. He played important cameos with the bat including registering his maiden T20 half-century but his form with the ball lacked consistency. Ashwin went for runs in both the playoff matches against Gujarat Titans including the final.
"Ash (Ashwin) has done a great job for us," RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara said at the post-match press conference after RR lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the IPL final on Sunday.
"Even for Ash, being a legend in terms of what he has achieved on the cricketing pitch, there will be a lot of improvements and thinking to do, especially with his off-spinners and bowl more of it," Sangakkara commented about the team's oldest member, who could manage only 12 wickets in 17 games this season.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics