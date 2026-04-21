...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

R Ashwin spots WWE-style fire in Hardik Pandya's pep talk for Tilak Varma: 'Like Triple H used to do with water'

Tilak Varma's IPL century ended the Mumbai Indians' losing streak and earned praise from R Ashwin, who likened Hardik Pandya's pep talk to WWE.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 01:05 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
Advertisement

Tilak Varma’s first IPL century did more than end Mumbai Indians’ losing streak. It also triggered a vivid reaction from former India spinner R Ashwin, who compared Hardik Pandya’s mid-pitch pep talk to a WWE-style act and called Tilak’s knock one of the best IPL hundreds he has seen.

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma during the IPL 2026 match between GT and MI.(PTI)

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the Mumbai Indians’ win over the Gujarat Titans, Ashwin said Hardik’s words and energy while batting alongside Tilak seemed to change the mood of the innings. Mumbai were in need of a statement after a difficult run, and Tilak’s unbeaten 101 off 45 balls delivered exactly that in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin compares Hardik’s chat with Tilak to ‘Triple H’ moment

Ashwin described the exchange between Hardik and Tilak in dramatic terms while explaining how the innings took shape. “Hardik Pandya was talking to him (Tilak Varma) while batting, he motivated him, he did it like how we see in WWF (WWE). Just like Triple H used to do with water. So whatever Hardik Pandya said and did worked for Tilak Varma,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also pointed to the late surge as the moment the contest slipped away from Gujarat. “The momentum that MI got in the last three overs, the game was over for GT. The moment MI crossed 175 on this pitch, the game was done,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Ashwani Kumar gave MI what Trent Boult has not so far: wickets, control and INR 1.21 crore profit vs GT

That reading fits the match pattern perfectly. Tilak’s assault in the closing stages lifted Mumbai well beyond a par total and changed the pressure equation completely. What looked like a solid total became a match-winning one, and Gujarat never truly recovered from that shift.

For Mumbai, the result mattered almost as much as the manner of it. After a rough stretch, they needed one innings to reset belief. Tilak gave them that. Hardik’s on-field encouragement added another talking point. Ashwin’s WWE comparison may have been playful, but his larger point was serious: the captain found the right moment, the batter responded, and Mumbai walked away with the kind of win that can change the tone of a season.

 
Tilak Varma hardik pandya mumbai indians ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / R Ashwin spots WWE-style fire in Hardik Pandya's pep talk for Tilak Varma: 'Like Triple H used to do with water'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.