R Ashwin tears into Pakistan batters for reckless display vs India, ridicules flawed tactics: ‘This isn’t the Oman side’

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin slammed the Pakistan team for not putting up much of a fight against India in the Asia Cup 2025 and questioned the class of their players after a reckless show. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. produced a dominating performance, asserting authority over the arch-rivals with a seven-wicket win. Pakistan were no match to India on Sunday with both bat and ball as the Men in Blue once again showed why they are the T20 World Champions. Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat against India at the Asia Cup 2025.(AFP)

India’s spin trio - Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy - set the tone for their second straight win in the tournament, limiting Pakistan to a modest 127-9. In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma scored 31 apiece before Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47 finished the chase with 25 balls to spare.

Ashwin gave his honest assessment of Pakistan's lacklustre show and compared how Mohammad Haris' reckless shot against Jasprit Bumrah wasn't the case when Abhishek Sharma took on Shaheen Shah Afridi. He also praised Saim Ayub for the crucial wickets he claimed with the ball.

"Apart from Saim Ayub, I don't think the Pakistan team has a lot of class. If we compare the batting of both sides, Abhishek Sharma stepped out first ball, used his feet against Shaheen Shah Afridi. In stark comparison, Mohammad Haris was rooted in crease trying to heave Jasprit Bumrah across the line, and the ball went straight up. You cannot play such a shot against Bumrah, this is not the Oman team. You can hit bowlers like that, but it is not the same here," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He further pointed out Pakistan’s lack of tactical awareness against the Indian attack, stressing that the gulf in class and quality between the two sides was clearly visible.

"Pakistan have also been tactically very, very poor. Even Hasan Nawaz was looking to hit without any foot movement. Look at Tilak Varma instead, he played the reverse sweep, scored through the off side, played the slog sweep. So, India tactically, technically, and strategically, are in a different league." he added.

“This is the strongest Indian T20 team”: Ashwin

Ashwin lauded India’s current T20 side, calling it the strongest outfit to face Pakistan, crediting the IPL for shaping players’ ability to handle pressure with tactical and fearless batting.

"This is the strongest Indian T20 team that we have put on against Pakistan. That is the way I like to look at it. This is not explosive batting, but it is just unbelievably good, tactical, proper batting. Where did the Indian players get this exposure? Through the IPL. The players are used to playing shots under pressure now. It is a habit now," the former Indian player stated.