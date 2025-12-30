R Ashwin urges ODI promotion for Abhishek Sharma after standout T20I year: 'He has reimagined India's powerplay batting'

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Abhishek Sharma, calling him a key part of India’s next-generation talent and a potential X-factor for the team. Abhishek enjoyed a stellar 2025 with the bat in T20Is, delivering consistent match-winning performances that propelled him to the top of the ICC’s T20I rankings. The swashbuckling batter smashed 859 runs in 21 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 193.46, which included a century and five half-centuries. Abhishek Sharma is currently holding the top spot in ICC T20I batting charts.(PTI)

Ashwin lavished praise on Abhishek, underlining the young opener’s growing influence in India’s T20 setup this year. Pointing to his fearless batting and consistency at the top, Ashwin described him as a next-generation X-factor and backed him to make a smooth transition into other formats as well.

"It's not just the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, but the arrival of India's next generation X-factor player. If there is one player who has been the best for India in 2025, it has to be him. He has batted really well. He has reimagined India's powerplay batting and has been exceptional. I would love to see him in the ODI format as well. I think he will probably be the Men's team player of the year," Ashwin said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have fire to win ODI World Cup"

Reflecting on the form and mindset of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ashwin spoke about their hunger to win the 50-over World Cup. He highlighted their commitment and resilience following their Test and T20I retirements, while also praising Kohli’s exceptional touch and form. Now focused solely on ODIs, the two stalwarts have underlined their intent by turning out in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a clear reflection of their dedication and desire to push for another ODI World Cup.

"For both Rohit and Virat, the fire is there to win that 50-over World Cup and they are putting in all their efforts. It is important that we enjoy every single match that they are giving to us. In many ways, they have redefined the years. Not been an easy year as they both retired from Tests and there was a lot of talk about their chances for the World Cup. But they have come back and played really well. Virat is looking in exceptional form and pristine touch. That is great for Indian cricket," he reflected.