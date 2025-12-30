Hardik Pandya told to reconsider his Test cricket ambitions amid India's transition phase: 'Never say never'

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has urged star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to reconsider his Test cricket ambitions and make a comeback into a red-ball set-up to help India win the World Test Championship. Team India is going through a tricky transition phase after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, as the Test series loss to South Africa has put them under immense scrutiny. The pressure is mounting on captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir to put their World Test Championship campaign back on track. Hardik Pandya last played a Test for India way back in 2018.(AP Image)

Amid a challenging phase for Indian cricket, Robin Uthappa believes Hardik's return to the No. 7 role could significantly strengthen the Test side. Uthappa feels the all-rounder still has a lot to offer in the longest format and, given his current fitness and form, a comeback with an eye on the World Test Championship remains a genuine possibility.

“If Hardik Pandya returns to the No. 7 spot in Tests, it would be wonderful. The way he’s playing. Anything can happen; it’s cricket. Never say never. If Hardik decides to play Test cricket, will BCCI ask him not to play? If he says he wants to play and wants to win the World Test Championship (WTC), I don’t think they would say no. I think they are asking him to prove his fitness. Are all-rounders bowling 20 overs? Nitish Kumar is not bowling that much. He’s bowling 12 overs. If he’s to bowl 12-15 overs per innings, I think he can do it the way he’s fit now, the way he’s bowling and batting. It’s his own decision," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Hardik has featured in 11 Test matches since making his debut in 2017, but he hasn’t played in the format since 2018. Persistent injury concerns have pushed him to focus on white-ball cricket, with the BCCI carefully managing his workload given the rarity and importance of his role as a fast-bowling all-rounder in the setup.

"Hardik Pandya would want to complete the Grand Slam"

Highlighting Hardik's hunger for success across formats, Uthappa pointed out the all-rounder’s impressive ICC trophy cabinet and suggested that the World Test Championship could be the missing piece in his pursuit of a complete international legacy.

“He's won multiple ICC world championships right now. He’s won the ICC trophies – the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup. He wants to win the ICC World Test Championship also, then that’s the whole grand slam, right? Which cricketer wouldn’t want to do that for his country? He’s halfway there,” he added.