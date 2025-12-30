Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Test retirements back under the lens, exits termed 'not natural': ‘Can see hunger back in eyes'

Robin Uthappa has reopened the debate around the sudden Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earlier this year, a move that caught many by surprise. The two Indian stalwarts endured an underwhelming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, with pressure mounting after consecutive series defeats against New Zealand at home and then Down Under. Both were asked to feature in the Ranji Trophy following the Australia tour, which they did. However, during the IPL, Rohit unexpectedly announced his decision via an Instagram story, and a few days later, Kohli followed suit on social media, bidding adieu to the longest format ahead of the crucial England tour. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their Test retirements earlier this year.(AFP)

Back then, the decision was widely seen as a forced call. Just days before the announcement, Rohit had spoken candidly about his plans for the England tour in a conversation with Michael Clarke, while Kohli had made a much-discussed return to the Ranji Trophy in a bid to find his touch again in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, former India opener Robin Uthappa has revisited the subject, suggesting that the timing and manner of the retirements didn’t feel entirely organic to him, while stressing that only Kohli and Rohit can reveal the full truth when they choose to speak.

“I don’t know if it was a forced surrender, but it definitely didn’t seem like a natural exit," Uthappa said in a video on his YouTube channel. “What the truth is, they themselves will have to share in their own time. But I don’t think it was natural."

Reflecting on Rohit's lean patch during the Australia tour, Uthappa shared his perspective on how the then-India skipper could have approached the phase, backing his ability to return stronger despite the struggles.

“When Rohit was not scoring runs in Australia, I felt that he should take a break for six months and work on his fitness. I had no doubt in my mind that he would score runs," he added.

“Can see that hunger back in Kohli, Rohit's eyes”

Meanwhile, the two veterans, now exclusive to the ODI format, have been in terrific form and remain firmly focused on the 2027 ODI World Cup despite all the non-commital chatter around them. They recently returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and dominated the opposition, once again showcasing their class and authority in the 50-over format.

“In both Virat and Rohit, you can see that hunger back in their eyes, which is really cool. It’s endearing to see it from a veteran who’s been there, done that, and achieved so much in international cricket," Uthappa said.