IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / R Ashwin, Washington Sundar return home after stunning series win in Australia
Washington Sundar(Twitter.)
Washington Sundar(Twitter.)
cricket

R Ashwin, Washington Sundar return home after stunning series win in Australia

The duo from Tamil Nadu will be in quarantine for six days as per the protocols put in place by the state government authorities.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and rookie all-rounder Washington Sundar, who were a part of the triumphant Indian team in the Test series against Australia, returned home on Friday.

The duo from Tamil Nadu will be in quarantine for six days as per the protocols put in place by the state government authorities.

Ashwin had picked up 12 wickets in the first three matches but had to miss the series-cinching final Test in Brisbane owing to an injury. Batting with back pain, Ashwin had teamed up with Hanuma Vihari for a resolute 62-run stand on the final day of the third Test in Sydney to pull off an unforgettable draw.

Washington made his debut in the Gabba Test and hit a 62 to defy a lethal Australian attack along with Shardul Thakur in a 123-run stand in the first innings to bring India back into the game. He also picked up four wickets in the match which India eventually won by three wickets.

Ashwin and Washington are also a part of the Indian squad named for the first two Tests against England in Chennai, beginning on February 5.

Several other members of the victorious Indian squad returned on Thursday, including Tamil Nadu fast bowler T Natarajan, who was given a rousing reception when he arrived at Chinnappampatti village in Salem district.

Despite captain Virat Kohli not being available after the first match and several key players injured, India made a remarkable comeback after the debacle in Adelaide where they scored their lowest-ever Test innings total of 36 to win the series 2-1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia india vs australia 2020 r ashwin
app
Close
e-paper
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

Vihari, Siraj reveal how Ravi Shastri motivated them after Adelaide debacle

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • It was a humiliating moment for the visitors as they were dismissed for one of the lowest scores in Test cricket history. They had also lost their captain Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as he receives treatment after he is hit while batting during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as he receives treatment after he is hit while batting during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why he ‘decided to let the ball hit the body’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Pujara scored 54 in the second innings and kept India steady. En route to the slowest half-century of his Test career, Pujara endured 11 blows to the body. Yes, 11 – thrice on the helmet, once on the left bicep, thrice on the bottom glove on his right arm, and once on the chest, and some more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
cricket

Hanuma Vihari reveals details about Ashwin’s battle in Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • In an interview with Sports Today, the batsman recounted the incident as "funny" saying that the back injury of the bowler was not letting him bend and hence, Ashwin was taking the blows on his body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India coach Ravi Shastri.(Action Images via Reuters)
India coach Ravi Shastri.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Inzamam highlights Shastri's role behind India Test series win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Shastri's role was lauded by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who feels the former India all-rounder's astute knowledge of the game has helped the team immensely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar after hitting a hundred at Sharjah.(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar after hitting a hundred at Sharjah.(Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal names his favourite Tendulkar knock

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • "Some of the shots he played in that innings were breathtakingly good. I remember he was building partnerships, but it became pretty clear that he had to get India to the final on his own."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes (L) and Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
Ben Stokes (L) and Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
cricket

Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return as England name squad for first two India Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Archer and Stokes were rested for England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hanuma Vihari (on the ground) receives treatment. (Getty Images)
Hanuma Vihari (on the ground) receives treatment. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Took injection, couldn't feel my leg': Vihari describes batting through pain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • Moments into his innings, Hanuma Vihari ran a single and grimaced in pain, and it was at that moment that everyone knew he had done something to his hamstring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
ipl

'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dravid has been phenomenal as coach. (Getty Images)
Rahul Dravid has been phenomenal as coach. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Rishabh Pant who broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest India wicket-keeper to a thousand Test runs, said he doesn't want to be compared with anyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
cricket

I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:17 PM IST
"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," said Swann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar(Twitter.)
Washington Sundar(Twitter.)
cricket

R Ashwin, Washington Sundar return home after stunning series win in Australia

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST
The duo from Tamil Nadu will be in quarantine for six days as per the protocols put in place by the state government authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj of India stops play to make a formal complaint to Umpire Paul Reiffel about some spectators.(Getty)
Mohammed Siraj of India stops play to make a formal complaint to Umpire Paul Reiffel about some spectators.(Getty)
cricket

Siraj reveals how Rahane turned down umpires’ offer to leave the field

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Siraj and his teammate, Jasprit Bumrah, faced racial abuse for two straight days during the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The incident forced the tourists to lodge an official complaint with match referee David Boon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP