‘Rabada ka kabada kar de’: Ravi Shastri's swag soaked motivation for India batter in 2018

On Doordarshan’s The Great Indian Cricket Show, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel lit up the studio with a vivid memory from India’s 2018 Johannesburg Test. What he described was a quintessential Ravi Shastri one-liner and humorous battle cry to motivate the dressing room. Mumbai Cricket Association urged to commemorate Ravi Shastri at the Wankhede Stadium. (PTI)

Patel recalled how, before he walked out to open in the second innings at the Wanderers, the then head coach Shastri ditched technical talk for pure, punchy motivation, “Rabada ka kabada kar de.” The line, delivered with Shastir’s trademark swag, was meant to cut through the chaos of a troublesome pitch and South Africa’s pace battery.

Patel gives an insight into Shastri’s thinking

“Ravi Shastri sent me to open the Johannesburg Test match in the second innings. Usually, a coach would offer some advice about the pitch or playing conditions. But what did Mr. Shastri say? He simply said, ‘Rabada ka kabada kar de’. That is exactly how he thinks... Just imagine the kind of energy and motivation he would have given to the others in the team. Nobody does it better than him,” Patel said on the show.

The particular match Parthiv Patel was talking of was held in January 2018. It was particularly a grinder on a spice surface where India clawed out a 63-run win to finish the series on a high. Patel did indeed take the first strike in the second innings and made a brisk 16. India’s 247 set South Africa a stiff chase before the bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, sealed it for the visitors.

The statement from Patel also tracks with Shastri’s broader coaching persona during that cycle. Keeping it simple, back the players’ instincts, and bring edge to the contest. In a dressing room, packed with technicians and data, the head coach’s role, as Patel paints it, was to ignite and motivate the unit. For a visiting opener staring down Kagiso Rabada, that is exactly what was required.

For Patel, whose international career spanned 25 Tests, 28 ODIs and two T20Is, the story doubles as a character sketch of a coach who preferred clarity over complexity. It is also a neat snapshot of that touring group’s mindset: accept the volatility, meet fire with the nerves and keep your game sharp.