Rahane's emotional first reaction after India comeback for WTC Final: 'I've realised the journey isn't always smooth'

Earlier this week, India'sstar batter Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback to the side in the longest format of the game, as he was named in the squad for the World Test Championship final. It is likely that Rahane would be in the playing XI as well, as he has entered the side as Shreyas Iyer's replacement; the latter was ruled out with a back surgery. Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav – who had initially been Iyer's replacement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – hasn't found a place in the squad as well.

India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a delivery from South Africa's Kagiso Rabada during the Test Cricket match between South Africa India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021(AP)

As Rahane made a return to the Test team, the India batter took to his official LinkedIn profile to recall his cricketing journey, and recounted his hardships in the playing career.

“In my career as a professional cricketer, I have realized that the journey is not always smooth sailing. There are moments when things don't go as planned, and it becomes tempting to get bogged down by the result. However, I have learned that it is essential to stick to the process and not let the outcome affect our focus,” Rahane wrote on his profile.

“As I look back on my career, I realize that the moments when I stuck to the process, despite the unfavourable result, were the ones that taught me the most. These are the moments that helped me grow as a person and as a cricketer. I realized that the times when I let the result dictate my approach were not my finest moments.”

The batter, then, talked about handling pressure in certain situations and dealing with the expectations from fans.

"Sticking to the process is not only essential in cricket but in any field that demands excellence. It helps us focus on the things that we can control and take ownership of our actions. When we focus on the process, we don't get overwhelmed by the outcome, and it keeps us motivated to keep working towards our goals.

"As someone who has been in the spotlight for several years, I know that the expectations can be overwhelming. However, I have learned to not let the pressure get to me and focus on the things that I can control. It is the same advice that I would give to anyone who is looking to advance in their field.

“So, let us all focus on the process and trust in our abilities. The results will follow, but until then, let us keep working hard and keep pushing ourselves towards excellence,” said Rahane.

The veteran India star is currently a part of the Chennai Super Kings, where his explosive hitting has surprised many. Rahane, usually considered a conservative batter, has scored at an insane strike rate of 199.05, scoring 209 runs in five matches for the CSK so far.

