Rahul Dravid attends India training session for first time since leaving side, reunites with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Rahul Dravid made a surprise appearance at India’s training session ahead of their three-match Test series against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Sunday. The former India coach, who famously led the national team to their historic T20 World Cup victory in 2024, reunited with some of his key players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant. Rahul Dravid posing during India's T20 World Cup win with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (ANI-X)

The impromptu visit brought back memories of Dravid’s impactful stint as coach, sparking excitement on social media as videos of their casual chat went viral.

The moment took place during a net session in Bengaluru on Sunday, capturing the lighthearted camaraderie between Dravid and his former players. Dravid, known for his calm demeanour and strategic brilliance, had spent two years as head coach of the Indian team, guiding them through highs and lows. His tenure culminated in the much-celebrated 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, cementing his legacy in Indian cricket folklore.

During the video, Dravid could be seen making batting gestures, seemingly offering tips to the trio as it prepares for the Test series against New Zealand. There were light-hearted conversations among the four, too, as Dravid was seen smiling and laughing.

Watch:

Dravid, who stepped down as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup, has now returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals. This marks a homecoming for him, as he previously played for and mentored the Royals, leaving a lasting impact on the team during his stint as Director of Cricket in 2015 and 2016. Fans are eager to see what Dravid will bring to the table in his second innings with the franchise.

Team India, meanwhile, made an impressive start to life under Dravid's successor, Gautam Gambhir. In Tests, India made a perfect start earlier this month, registering a convincing 2-0 clean sweep victory at home over Bangladesh. India are also undefeated in T20Is since the arrival of Gambhir, winning all of the six matches in the shortest format under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy.

However, India did face a 0-2 series defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in ODIs in August.