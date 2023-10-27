News / Cricket / Dravid's contract set to expire post World Cup; BCCI may pick India great as coach for Australia T20Is: Report

Dravid's contract set to expire post World Cup; BCCI may pick India great as coach for Australia T20Is: Report

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Oct 27, 2023 11:22 AM IST

According to the report, the BCCI is likely to name the Indian legend in charge of the Australia series after the World Cup.

With five wins in their first five games of the ICC World Cup 2023, Rahul Dravid's Team India has emerged as front-runners to become the first side to seal their berth for the business end of the showpiece event. Under Dravid's watch, Rohit Sharma and Co. have defeated the likes of Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the round-robin stage of the ICC World Cup in India.

India's coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session(PTI)
India's coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session(PTI)

Tasked to end India's longstanding trophy drought in ICC events, Dravid's current contract as the head coach of the men's team will expire at the end of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. After Dravid succeeded ex-head coach Ravi Shastri, India made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 last year. Team India also contested the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: Indian women's team to meet England in first home Test since 2014 at DY Patil Stadium: Report

With Dravid's two-year stint set for completion after the World Cup, it will be interesting to see whether the former India skipper seeks his renewal. Following the conclusion of the World Cup, India will resume its white-ball rivalry with Australia in the shortest format. The Dravid-coached side defeated Australia in the three-match series in the lead-up to the World Cup.

‘Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul…’

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, it has been learned that former India batter VVS Laxman might be looking after the Indian side in the absence of Dravid for the five-match T20I series against Australia. Head coach Dravid and a host of seasoned campaigners including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the five-match T20I series after a gruelling World Cup campaign.

"VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup," a BCCI source was quoted as saying. The apex cricket board has the option to ask Dravid to reapply for the head coach job. If BCCI is seeking fresh applications in the post-Dravid era, batting icon Laxman will be one of the leading candidates to become the next India head coach. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) head can be joined by Sitansu Kotak as the batting coach. The report added that Kotak is tipped to become the coach of India 'A' for the South Africa tour.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out