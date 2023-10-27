Dravid's contract set to expire post World Cup; BCCI may pick India great as coach for Australia T20Is: Report

With five wins in their first five games of the ICC World Cup 2023, Rahul Dravid's Team India has emerged as front-runners to become the first side to seal their berth for the business end of the showpiece event. Under Dravid's watch, Rohit Sharma and Co. have defeated the likes of Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the round-robin stage of the ICC World Cup in India. India's coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session(PTI)

Tasked to end India's longstanding trophy drought in ICC events, Dravid's current contract as the head coach of the men's team will expire at the end of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. After Dravid succeeded ex-head coach Ravi Shastri, India made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 last year. Team India also contested the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

With Dravid's two-year stint set for completion after the World Cup, it will be interesting to see whether the former India skipper seeks his renewal. Following the conclusion of the World Cup, India will resume its white-ball rivalry with Australia in the shortest format. The Dravid-coached side defeated Australia in the three-match series in the lead-up to the World Cup.

‘Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul…’

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, it has been learned that former India batter VVS Laxman might be looking after the Indian side in the absence of Dravid for the five-match T20I series against Australia. Head coach Dravid and a host of seasoned campaigners including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the five-match T20I series after a gruelling World Cup campaign.

"VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup," a BCCI source was quoted as saying. The apex cricket board has the option to ask Dravid to reapply for the head coach job. If BCCI is seeking fresh applications in the post-Dravid era, batting icon Laxman will be one of the leading candidates to become the next India head coach. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) head can be joined by Sitansu Kotak as the batting coach. The report added that Kotak is tipped to become the coach of India 'A' for the South Africa tour.

