‘It’s not like I don't like this person so I drop him': Rohit on his and Dravid's selection headaches for Asia Cup, WC

The return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in India's star-studded squad was perhaps the biggest takeaway from the squad announcement of Rohit Sharma's Team India for the Asia Cup 2023. Accompanied by skipper Rohit, Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media for the first time since taking charge to announce India's squad for the continental tournament last week. While Iyer and Rahul made their sensational returns, senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was overlooked by the selectors for the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Rahul Dravid (R), of India, take part in a training session(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the media in the press conference, India captain Rohit had clarified that doors are not shut for star spinners who were not picked for the Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will be spearheading the spin attack of the Men In Blue at the Asia Cup. In order to accommodate the likes of Ravichandran Ashiwn, Washington Sundar or Chahal in its Asia Cup squad, Team India had to sacrifice a seamer.

ALSO READ: ‘No way you won’t play for India’: How Yuvraj Singh fast-tracked Rohit Sharma's comeback after 2011 WC snub

On the eve of the Asia Cup 2023 opener, Indian skipper Rohit said that he wants to create memories with his side in the next two months. Though the Asia Cup is being co-hosted by Pakistan, Rohit and Co. will be playing the entire tournament in Sri Lanka. After playing the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, Rohit's men will return home to further prepare themselves for the ICC World Cup. Speaking to news agency PTI, Indian captain Rohit opened up about Team India's selection heartbreaks in the lead-up to the World Cup.

'Rahul bhai and I have tried our best to explain…'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"While picking the best combination, there will be guys who will miss out for various reasons and Rahul bhai (Dravid) and I have tried our best to explain to the players why they are not in the squad. We have tried to communicate with the players after every selection and playing XI that has been announced. We talk to them face to face, one-on-one why they have not been picked," Rohit said.

Rohit said there are no personal preferences while selecting or dropping a cricketer from the side.

"It's not like, I don't like this person, so I am dropping him. Captaincy is not based on personal likes and dislikes. If anyone misses out, there is a reason for it. If you are the unlucky one, we can do nothing."

'I try and put myself in their shoes'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sympathising with the India rejects, Rohit also recalled his World Cup snub. The Hitman was not named in India's World Cup squad for the 2011 edition of the showpiece event. MS Dhoni's Team India had ended up lifting the famous trophy by defeating Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. "Sometimes, I try and put myself in their shoes. When I wasn't picked in 2011, it was such a heart-breaking moment for me and I felt what's left after being dropped from a World Cup squad?," Rohit added.

Despite carrying a niggle, India have named former vice-captain Rahul in its 17-man squad for the Asia Cup. India have also picked Sanju Samson as Rahul's backup for the Asia Cup. Former champions India will kickstart its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON