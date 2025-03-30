Rahul Dravid inspects Guwahati pitch despite being on wheelchair, Manjrekar stunned; fans recall MS Dhoni's iconic words

Rahul Dravid is known to be among the most dedicated personalities in the cricket fraternity. Since his retirement, he straightaway took over as mentor for Rajasthan Royals, a team he led to the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2013 and IPL playoffs in the same year. Rahul Dravid's wheelchair moment left Sanjay Manjrekar stunned.(AFP/Twitter)

Currently, he is serving as head coach of RR and was recently seen during his side’s IPL 2025 fixture vs Chennai Super Kings, in Guwahati on Sunday. The India legend was on a wheelchair as he was seen inspecting the pitch.

Dravid is currently on a wheelchair due to a leg injury which he suffered prior to IPL 2025, after his appearance in a local match in Bengaluru.

The scene left former cricketers Ambati Rayudu and Sanjay Manjrekar stunned, who were speaking in the pre-match show on JioHotstar. “I live in a bubble. I didn’t know that he was injured. What happened to him, do you know that? What leg injury? CFL, AFL, something like that which happens, right Ambati? In the knee, or acl probably,” asked Manjrekar.

Rayudu quipped, “My attention is going to the wheelchair. Is he allowed in square?”

“The way Ambati’s brain works, very few are like that. Thats why his batting was different. This is Rahul Dravid. If he has given his commitment, he will do it whatever happens, because he is a very good friend of mine and you won’t find a better person than him,” concluded Manjrekar.

Reacting to the moment, fans took to social media to hail Dravid for his dedication to cricket, and pointed out that he was doing his job despite being on a wheelchair.

Fans also reminded everyone of MS Dhoni’s words, when he recently claimed that even if he would be on a wheelchair, he would still enjoy cricket. One fan wrote, “While Dhoni said he is ready to dedicate himself to his team even in a wheelchair, Rahul Dravid actually proved it.”

Here are the other reactions:

He became involved with the Indian national team, serving as mentor during a tour in 2014 and after the 2015 IPL season, he was appointed as head coach of the U-19 India and India a teams. His appointment saw plenty of success in the youth level for India, and he has been credited for discovering the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal etc. In 2019 he was appointed as the NCA Head of Cricket, and then in 2021 he took over as Indian national cricket team head coach. He stepped down as India head coach after seeing his side clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title.