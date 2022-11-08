Dravid, Rohit and Kohli give up business-class seats for Indian pacers during T20 World Cup in Australia: Report

Going the extra mile and making sure that Indian pacers Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh get adequate legroom during the World Cup season in Australia, head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and ex-skipper Virat Kohli have come up with a noteworthy gesture for the pace battery of the Men In Blue. Rohit-led Team India outclassed Zimbabwe to secure the top spot in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit-led Team India has advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup as group leaders following their impressive win over Zimbabwe. Upbeat about wrapping fast bowlers in cotton wool after playing their crucial encounters at the T20 World Cup in Australia, the batting duo of Rohit-Kohli along with head coach Dravid have reportedly given up their business-class seats for the Indian pacers.

ALSO READ: Watch: Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma hit on forearm ahead of semifinal

After playing their final group fixture in Melbourne, the Rohit-led side touched down in Adelaide for their semi-final meeting with England at the World Cup. The Indian team is set to travel around 34,000 km during their World T20 campaign in Australia. With the Indian team travelling back and forth in Australia, the think tank wanted fast bowlers to have a comfortable journey throughout their World Cup campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs,” a support staff member of the Rohit-led side told The Indian Express after the Men In Blue arrived in Adelaide for the semi-final encounter against England. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) standards, teams have four business-class seats which are usually allotted to the coach, captain, vice-captain and manager.

Rohit-led Team India scored 8 points from 5 games in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup. Finishing ahead of South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh, India have set a date with former world champions England in the semi-finals. India will meet the Jos Buttler-led side for a place in the T20 World Cup final on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON