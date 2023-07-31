Home / Cricket / 'These things can…': Rahul Dravid silences Shubman Gill's critics with bombshell statement after WI level ODI series 1-1

'These things can…': Rahul Dravid silences Shubman Gill's critics with bombshell statement after WI level ODI series 1-1

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jul 31, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Rahul Dravid has silenced Shubman Gill's critics with a bombshell statement after West Indies defeated India in the 2nd ODI.

After becoming India's No.3 batter in the longest and oldest format of the game, premier batter Shubman Gill has struggled to get going in India's multi-format tour to the Caribbean. With India resting skipper Rohit Sharma and run-machine Virat Kohli in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Saturday, a lot was expected from Gill, who opened the innings for the Rahul Dravid-coached side with in-form batter Ishan Kishan at the Kensington Oval.

Rahul Dravid has silenced Shubman Gill's critics ahead of the 3rd ODI against the West Indies (AFP-Reuters)
Adding 90 runs for the first wicket, opener Kishan smashed a quick-fire half-century while Gill failed to cash in on his start. Opener Gill played out a patient knock of 34 off 49 balls. Gill's sluggish knock was laced with five fours as the India opener batted at a strike rate of 69.39. Reflecting on the batting performances of the Indian openers, head coach Dravid extended his support to Gill and the batting legend lauded Kishan for notching up another brilliant half-century in the Caribbean.

Speaking to reporters in the press conference, head coach Dravid silenced Gill's critics by downplaying concerns about his recent form. Prior to his arrival in the Caribbean, Gill registered forgetful scores of 13 and 18 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Talking about Gill's recent batting slump, head coach Dravid labelled the India opener as an internal part of the Indian side across all formats.

'You can't criticise people after every single game'

"I won't worry so much about Shubman. He is batting really well, he looks really good. It can happen, you can't criticise people after every single game. These things can happen, it's not easy batting conditions. We needed to grind and fight it out there. Shubman is an important part of all the three formats now," Dravid said. Former India skipper Dravid also reserved praise for opener Kishan, who has been a star turnout for the Men In Blue. "Ishan has done really well. This is third fifty in a row now counting the Test matches. He is taking the opportunities when he is given the chance. That's all we ask from young players," Dravid added.

Averaging 61.45 in 26 ODIs, opener Gill has smashed 1,352 runs for India. The 23-year-old made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Seddon Park in 2019. India will hope to bounce back against the West Indies after losing the 2nd ODI. Rohit and Co. will meet the West Indies in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

