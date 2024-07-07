Rahul Dravid, T20 World Cup-winning coach, should be honoured with Bharat Ratna: Sunil Gavaskar

'Life came full circle,' as put together by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, for Rahul Dravid when he watched the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team lift the T20 World Cup trophy last week in Barbados after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. It was in the West Indies, back in 2007, when India incurred a humiliating group-stage exit in the ODI World Cup, sparking questions over his leadership in the format. But 17 years hence, India not only lifted their second T20 World Cup, marking an end to their long-standing ICC trophy drought, but also witnessed the scripting of a remarkable redemption story for Dravid. It was, hence, only natural for the India batting legend to unleash a never-before-seen celebration when Virat Kohli called him to lift the trophy. Sunil Gavaskar feels Rahul Dravid should be honoured with Bharat Ratna

As the celebrations continue in the cricket-crazy nation, where tens of thousands of fans had gathered in Mumbai to join the felicitation of the victorious Indian side, former captain Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that Dravid should honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country.

However, in his column in Mid Day, Gavaskar felt that he should be conferred with the award for his overall contribution to Indian cricket, which includes his achievements as a player and captain of the team.

"It would be apt if the Government of India honours him with the Bharat Ratna, for that’s what he has truly been. Great player and captain of the country with famous away series wins in the West Indies when wins there really meant something and also win in England being only among the three Indian captains to have won a Test match series there, a wonderful talent groomer in his earlier role of the chairman of the National Cricket Academy and then as coach of the senior team," he said.

Former India cricketer Sachin remains the only sportsperson awarded the Bharat Ratna. Winning it at the age of 40 in 2014, he became the youngest recipient of the award.

Gavaskar added: "Dravid’s achievements have given joy across all party lines and across caste, creed, communities and brought untold happiness to the whole country. Surely, that deserves the highest accolade the country can give. C’mon everybody, please join me in asking the Government to recognise one of the greatest sons of India. Bharat Ratna, Rahul Sharad Dravid. Sounds terrific, doesn’t it?"