Rahul Dravid's son Samit hits KL Rahul's trademark shot against Lancashire, video excites internet

India head coach Rahul Dravid's son, Samit Dravid has been under the spotlight ever since he started to play age-group cricket. For obvious reasons. To Samit's credit, the stories around him in the last couple of years have been more because of his performance than his association with a legend of Indian cricket. This time, also, the story was quite similar. Samit Dravid plays a square cut like KL Rahul

Samit caught the attention of cricket fans with a perfectly executed square cut which had shades of KL Rahul. The official X handle of broadcasters, Fan Code equated the shot to Samit's father Rahul Dravid but closer introspection reveals the cut was more like the other Rahul of Indian cricket.

Samit played the shot in a two-day warm-up match between Karnataka State Cricket Association XI and Lancashire, an English county side, in Bengaluru. Lancashire and Sussex are two English sides who are currently in Bengaluru holding their pre-season camp before the County Championships this year.

It was a short delivery by Lancashire left-arm spinner Josh Boyden. Samit sussed the length quickly, transferred his weight to the backfoot and rolled his wrists over the ball to hit it past point.

Watch Video: Samit Dravid's KL Rahul-like square cut

Lancashire won the toss and sent KSCA XI in. Samit came into bat at No.5 after KSCA lost their first three wickets for 62. He started off cautiously but kept the scoreboard ticking. Just when it was looking like he had got his eyes in, Samit was foxed by a brute of a delivery by Jack Morley.

The left-arm spinner's ball pitched on middle, turned slightly away from the right-hander but what brought about the downfall of Samit was the bounce. It hit his gloves and went towards the first slip where Luke Wells took a sharp catch. Samit was dismissed for 25 off 45 balls with two boundaries.

The KSCA XI innings was guided by Smaran Ravi who smashed 111 off 153 balls. He was well supported by Hardik Raj who hit 67 off 74 balls. KSCA were bowled out for 356 in 83 overs.

Samit has been in good form of late. He had a decent Cooch Behar Trophy, scoring 362 runs in 8 matches at an average of 36. Unlike his father, Samit is more than handy with the ball. In fact, he would qualify as a proper all-rounder. His numbers in the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy are the biggest proof. Samit, who bowls medium pace, picked up 16 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 19.