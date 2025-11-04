Rahul Dravid's younger son Anvay set for U19 World Cup audition; named in squad for Challenger Trophy

Rahul Dravid's younger son, Anvay, who has played a few Maharaja T20 KSCA Trophy matches as a top-order batter, will represent Team C in the upcoming Challenger Trophy, beginning on November 5 in Hyderabad. The tournament is held annually, providing a platform for budding cricketers to showcase their talent. This domestic tournament holds all the more importance considering the U19 World Cup is scheduled to take place in 2026. Rahul Dravid's son Anvay named in the squad for the upcoming Challenger Trophy.(REUTERS)

In an official release, the BCCI on Tuesday stated, “The Junior Selection Committee has picked the teams for the upcoming IDFC First Bank Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy to be played in Hyderabad from 5th-11th November, 2025.”

Team C will be led by Aaron George, and the side will open their campaign in the U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy against Team B, led by Vedant Trivedi, on Friday, November 7.

Anvay is known for his big-hitting and in the recent Vinoo Mankad Trophy, the batter smashed 220 runs in six innings, including two fifties.

Here are the squads for the upcoming Challenger Trophy:

Team A: Vihaan Malhotra (C) (PCA), Abhigyan Kundu (VC & WK) (MCA), Vansh Acharya (SCA), Balaji Rao (WK) (CSCS), Lakshya Raichandani (CAU), Vineeth V.K (TNCA), Markanday Panchal (UTCA), Satvik Deswal (CAP), V Yashveer (HYCA), Hemchudeshan J (TNCA), R.S. Ambrish (TNCA), Honey Pratap Singh (RCA), Vasu Devani (GCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Ishan Sood (PCA)

Team B: Vedant Trivedi (C) (GCA), Harvansh Singh (VC & WK) (SCA), Wafi Kachchhi (HYCA), Sagar Virk (PCA), Sayan Paul (CAB), Vedant Singh Chauhan (PCA), Pranav Pant (DDCA), Ehit Salaria (WK) (UTCA), B.K. Kishore (TNCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Naman Pushpak (MCA), D Deepesh (TNCA), Mohammed Malik (HYCA), Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar (MCA), Vaibhav Sharma (KSCA)

Team C: Aaron George (C) (HYCA), Aaryan Yadav (VC) (PCA), Ankit Chatterjee (CAB), Manikanth Shivanand (KSCA), Rahul Kumar (PCA), Yash Kasvankar (Goa CA), Anvay Dravid (WK) (KSCA), Yuvraj Gohil (WK) (SCA), Khilan A Patel (GCA), Kanishk Chouhan (HCA), Aayush Shukla (MPCA), Henil Patel (GCA), Laxman Pruthi (DDCA), Rohit Kumar Das (CAB), Mohit Ulva (SCA)

Team D: Chandrahas Dash (C) (CAB), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (VC) (GCA), Shanthanu Singh (UPCA), Arnav Bugga (DDCA), Abhinav Kannan (TNCA), Kushagra Ojha (RCA), Aryan Sakpal (WK) (MCA), A. Rapole (WK) (HYCA), Vikalp Tiwari (CSCS), Mohamed Enaan (KCA), Aayan Akram (UPCA), Udhav Mohan (DDCA), Ashutosh Mahida (BCA), M Toshith Yadav (Andhra CA), Solib Tariq (JKCA)