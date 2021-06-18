Home / Cricket / Rain washes out 1st day of WTC final between India and NZ
Groundsmen clear water of the covers protecting the pitch after the rain-delayed start of the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.(AP)
Rain washes out 1st day of WTC final between India and NZ

  • Umpires called off the day’s play at 2:45 p.m. local time at the Rose Bowl on England’s south coast as persistent rain provided little respite.
AP | , Southampton, England
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:13 PM IST

Heavy rain in Southampton washed out the opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand on Friday. Umpires called off the day’s play at 2:45 p.m. local time at the Rose Bowl on England’s south coast as persistent rain provided little respite.

An extra reserve day is available if needed with an extra half-hour of play to be added over the next four days. However, the forecast is for more rain on Saturday. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.

India has already named spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in a five-man bowling attack while the inclement weather might encourage New Zealand to go for an all-out seam attack.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has called the inaugural final “a really exciting occasion” and “incredible.”

Williamson’s counterpart Virat Kohli believes the one-off final “is not going to reflect anything for people who really understand the game.”

“For me, this is another test match that has to be played,” Kohli said on the eve of the final. “For us as a team, we have been on a quest for excellence for a while now and we will continue to be on that path regardless of what happens in this game.”

world test championship india vs new zealand
Story Saved
