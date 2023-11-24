Rajasthan Royals extend title sponsorship deal with Luminous ahead of IPL 2024

The logo of the title sponsors Luminous will continue to be displayed in front of the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey for the upcoming IPL season as well as on the training kits, the franchise informed in a release. HT Image

“The two brands are also joining forces for a cause to encourage participation in sustainability initiatives in Rajasthan for driving significant community impact,” the franchise said.

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum said, “Our values are deeply aligned and the social impact that we intend to create through effectively activating solar energy and enriching livelihoods in communities across Rajasthan is incredibly exciting.”