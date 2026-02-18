Rajasthan Royals’ last-ditch move after BCCI flags Jaipur concerns; IPL 2026 schedule faces delay

Ahead of IPL 2026, there is still no official confirmation over the home venue for Rajasthan Royals' matches. The franchise has sought an indemnity waiver from the state government to host matches in Jaipur, following concerns raised by an independent audit firm. The BCCI also raised concerns over venue preparedness. As a result, the BCCI has not been able to share the final IPL schedule with the franchises. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is Rajasthan Royals' IPL home venue. (ANI)

According to a PTI report, the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) has dismissed most of the safety concerns raised by Tata Projects in its 700-page audit, despite the BCCI ranking the stadium as the lowest in terms of fan experience.

Also Read: ‘Can’t imagine Virat doing that’: Dinesh Karthik calls out Babar’s ‘submission’ shot vs India, rejects Kohli comparison

This comes after the deadly stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium last year. RR, through TATA Projects, had submitted a 700-page audit report of the SMS stadium, focusing on fan safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the RSSC responded by appointing a committee that included its PWD department. It conducted a 10-day assessment and concluded that RR's concerns are unfounded, barring minor repair work, and that the stadium is fully ready to host IPL matches.

A BCCI source informed PTI, "Unfortunately SMS stadium significantly lags behind other IPL venues on modern facilities and overall fan experience."

The source added, "safety and security protocols, fan experience and overall comfort of people, family coming to watch matches at SMS stadium, are paramount to IPL and are non-negotiable."

The BCCI source also revealed that the RSSC were warned last year that the board does not encourage direct liaising with state govt or local authorities, except its member association, and a special permission was granted to RSSC during IPL 2024 and 2025 in the absence of a functioning RCA.

During the audit, tests were conducted in accordance with the central government-established and updated national regulatory codes, such as the National Building Code, the National Electric Code, the Fire Code, and the Safety Code for Sports Grounds.

The reports reveal severe deficiencies in life safety, structural integrity, and statutory compliance, highlighting that SMS Stadium fails to meet minimum safety standards across all parameters.