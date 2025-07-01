Rajasthan Royals may lose six top players before next IPL, multiple franchises make approach for trade: Report

Rajasthan Royals could be headed for a major recalibration ahead of the 2026 IPL season, with at least six players from their squad reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple franchises during the ongoing transfer window. While the Royals have not confirmed any names, speculation is intensifying around the future of their long-time captain and marquee player, Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag during(PTI)

There is an active interest in several of their players. RR themselves have initiated conversations with other teams regarding potential trades.

“There have been multiple approaches by multiple franchises for about six of our players. Similarly, we have reached out to other teams for possible options,” a team insider told PTI. “The principle is simple: every team is open to moves that can strengthen their squad — Rajasthan Royals are no different.”

The development comes as IPL franchises begin long-term squad restructuring ahead of next year’s mega auction. The trading window, which opened on June 4 — a day after the IPL 2025 final — remains open until a week before the 2026 auction, giving teams ample time to explore strategic deals.

Among the names circulating in trade discussions, Sanju Samson stands out. A pivotal figure for RR since 2013 and their captain in recent seasons, Samson could become one of the most sought-after players if the Royals are open to parting ways. Internally, the emergence of Dhruv Jurel, who has impressed both as a wicketkeeper and with the bat, offers RR a strong succession plan.

Two franchises that could be especially keen on a player like Samson are Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK are preparing for a future beyond MS Dhoni, who will be 45 by the time IPL 2026 begins. Meanwhile, KKR may be reconsidering their wicketkeeping options, with Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz yet to deliver consistent performances over an entire campaign.

Although CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan declined to comment and RR have remained tight-lipped about specifics, there is growing belief in league circles that high-profile moves could be on the horizon.

The Royals are also facing questions about their leadership direction. With Samson’s future uncertain, Riyan Parag has emerged as a possible candidate to take the reins. Parag, who briefly led the side during Samson’s absence last season, was seen by some as a surprising choice — especially with rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad. But Parag’s strong connect with Assam and the Royals’ growing presence in Guwahati may offer a strategic rationale for his elevation.

What is a player trade in IPL?

IPL's trading ecosystem allows for a variety of player movements: direct swaps, value-adjusted trades, and all-cash deals aimed at freeing up purse space before the auction. Once the 2026 auction concludes, the window will reopen and remain active until a month before the season begins.

In this context, the Royals’ willingness to entertain offers — and the reported interest from rival franchises — suggests that a wider reshuffle could be in play. With a mix of young talent and experienced campaigners, RR remain a franchise with considerable trading leverage.

What remains to be seen is whether the Royals choose continuity or disruption — and if Samson, one of the most recognizable faces of the team, remains central to their plans.