Rajasthan Royals run out of patience on Riyan Parag, can Samson afford extra spinner? Here's RR likely XI vs CSK

IPL 2023, RR likely XI vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash on Wednesday at Chepauk. RR dominated their first game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost their second game to Punjab Kings by 5 runs. The Sanju Samson-led unit bounced back from the defeat and overpowered Delhi Capitals by 57 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to register their second win of the season.

Openers Jos Buttler (79 off 51) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 31) set the platform before Shimron Hetmyer provided the final flourish to propel RR to a competitive 199/4. Trent Boult starred with the ball with 3/29 as a disciplined bowling performance saw RR restrict DC to 142/9 and win the match by 57 runs.

The batters have been magnificent for Royals this season as the team have piled over 190 on the board on all three occasions. Buttler has scored 152 runs at a strike-rate of 180, Jaiswal has managed 125 at a strike-rate of 164. Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have both scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 159 and 176 respectively.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal’s poor returns in the opening two matches saw him get benched in the previous encounter against Delhi, and Dhruv Jhurel is expected to carry on in his place.

While the team has backed Riyan Parag but he is yet to make a significant impact and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he meets with a similar fate as Padikkal.

The bowling unit has also had multiple contributors. Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 8 wickets at an economy of below 8. Boult has picked 5 wickets at an economy of 7.3, while R Ashwin and Jason Holder have chipped in with 4 and 3 wickets at an economy of 6.4 and 7.3 respectively.

The domestic pace bowling option has been problematic so far with KM Asif proving to be expensive in the first two games. Sandeep Sharma replaced him in the playing XI against Delhi and returned with impressive figures reading 1/20 in 4 overs. After that performance, Sandeep is expected to retain his spot in the XI against CSK.

The RR hierarchy will once again hope for an all-round performance from their team to beat CSK at their own backyard and pick up three wins from their opening four games.

Openers: Jos Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jhurel

All-Rounders: R Ashwin, Jason Holder

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

Impact player:

Rajasthan Royals will have to take an important call as far as the Impact Player is concerned. With Chepauk having a reputation of being spin friendly it would be ideal if Rajasthan win toss and opt to bat. This way they can keep Murugan Ashwin in the playing XI and use Riyan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal as an Impact Substitute if an additional batter is required.

