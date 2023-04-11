'MI has been seen struggling continuously': Sunil Gavaskar identifies biggest problem of Rohit and Co. in IPL 2023

With Mumbai Indians (MI) yet to open their account in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has identified the biggest problem of Rohit Sharma and Co. amid the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Record-time winners Mumbai Indians will be eager to end their winless run when Rohit and Co. meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in match No.16 of the IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Sunil Gavaskar has identified the biggest problem of Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season of the IPL(AP-PTI)

The two finalists of the 2020 season have made identical starts in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. While Mumbai Indians have suffered back-to-back defeats, Delhi Capitals have lost all of their first three matches this season. Sharing his views ahead of the upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, former India captain Gavaskar spoke at length about Mumbai's biggest worry in the IPL 2023.

"MI's biggest problem since last season till date has been the lack of partnerships. Unless you have big partnerships, it is difficult for you to score big. MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on short but useful partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians' bid for a record-extending sixth title is also hampered by injuries to seasoned campaigners. The Mumbai Paltan is without pace ace Jasprit Bumrah for the entire IPL season. England pacer Jofra Archer is yet to make his presence felt in MI colours this season. The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer picked up a niggle during MI's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first EL Clasico of the IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians recently completed the signing of Riley Meredith to replace Jhye Richardson for IPL 2023. Meredith has replaced Richardson, who was earlier ruled out of the IPL 2023 with an injury. Mumbai Indians have signed Meredith for INR 1.5 crore. Speedster Meredith was also bought at his base price of INR 1 crore by Mumbai Indians last season. The Australian pacer had plied his trade with Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Ninth-placed Mumbai Indians will meet Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

