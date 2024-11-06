Explore
    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 6, 2024 8:38 AM IST
    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 06 Nov 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

    Rajasthan squad -
    Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Chouhan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Arafat Khan, Deepak Hooda, Kukna Ajay, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Zubair Ali, Bharat Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed
    Hyderabad squad -
    Abhirath Reddy, K Himateja, Rahul Singh, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Nitesh Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Dheeraj Goud, Rahul Chigullapalli, Aniketh Reddy, Chama Milind, Kartikeya Kak, Rakshan Readdi, Saranu Nishanth    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 6, 2024 8:38 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Match Details
    Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Rajasthan and Hyderabad to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

