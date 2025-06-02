Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Rajat Patidar vows to achieve IPL glory for Virat Kohli, determined to win final: ‘He has done so well over the years’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 02, 2025 09:13 PM IST

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has made it evident that the team is determined to win their maiden title for Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli continues to remain the most important player in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room despite leaving the captaincy after IPL 2021. He still holds the same respect from his teammates for his contribution to the franchise and the Indian team. The RCB players have often talked highly of the batting maestro for what he did for the franchise and remained loyal to them for 18 long years. Now, with RCB securing a spot in the IPL final after a nine-year wait, captain Rajat Patidar has made it evident that the team is determined to win their maiden title for Virat Kohli, the franchise’s longest-serving player, who has endured the highs and lows alongside them since the very beginning.

Rajat Patidar vows to win IPL 2025 for Virat Kohli.(PTI)
Rajat Patidar vows to win IPL 2025 for Virat Kohli.(PTI)

“We will try and win this for him,” Patidar said ahead of the IPL final against PBKS. “He has done so well for India and RCB over the years.”

RCB have played three IPL finals in the past, but they have still eluded the prestigious title, and Patidar is focused on ending the drought in the team's fourth final. The middle-order batter has shown impressive leadership, effectively utilising his resources during high-pressure moments.

There is a burden of expectations on Patidar to end RCB's title drought, but he has stated that his focus is to stay in the present and handle what is in his control.

“Expectations come naturally, especially when you're leading a team like RCB in a final, but I always focus on what’s in my control and try to stay in the present,” he said. “This captaincy journey has been a great learning experience for me," he added.

“Wherever we go, we feel that the crowd is a home ground”

The Kohli factor has undeniably played a big role in RCB attracting massive crowd support, even in away fixtures, with Patidar noting that such backing makes them feel like they're playing on home turf.

“Wherever we go, we feel that the crowd is a home ground for us and (given ) the way they are showing support and love from the (last many) years,” he said.

The two teams have already faced each other thrice this season. Punjab Kings emerged victorious in the first encounter, but RCB stamped their authority in the last two, including a massive confidence-boosting win in Qualifier 1. However, the final is going to be a different ball game altogether, with the pressure of both teams' expectations for winning their maiden titles.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025
Monday, June 02, 2025
