Rajat Patidar's masterstroke captaincy earns Sachin Tendulkar's seal of approval: ‘He helped create an environment’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have etched their name in IPL history by successfully defending the title they won in 2025, securing back-to-back championships and joining an exclusive club previously occupied by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. For a franchise that spent years chasing its first trophy, the turnaround has been remarkable. Sachin Tendulkar hails Rajat Patidar's leadership after RCB's title defence. (AFP and PTI Images)

A key factor behind that success has been the rise of Rajat Patidar as captain. Ahead of the 2025 season, RCB took a gamble by handing him the leadership despite his limited experience as a marquee IPL star. The decision has paid off in spectacular fashion. Patidar has overseen two title-winning campaigns and emerged as one of the league's most effective leaders. Leading from the front with his aggressive batting and calm presence under pressure, he has helped shape a fearless RCB side capable of delivering in the biggest moments. What began as a bold captaincy appointment has now become one of the franchise's defining success stories.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar credited RCB's sustained success to the strong team culture built under Patidar's leadership. The batting great felt the skipper not only delivered with his own performances but also fostered an environment where different players were willing and able to take responsibility in crucial moments throughout the campaign.

"⁠Every successful team develops an identity over the course of a campaign. RCB's identity seemed to be built around shared responsibility. Rajat Patidar led from the front right through, but just as importantly, he helped create an environment where others could do the same. That balance between leadership and contribution was an important factor in their run to yet another final," Tendulkar wrote on Reddit.

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Tendulkar dissects PBKS' campaign Meanwhile, Punjab Kings enjoyed a flying start to the season, going unbeaten in their first seven matches with six wins and one draw. However, their campaign unravelled in the second half as they managed just one victory from their final seven league games, a slump that ultimately cost them a place in the playoffs.

Tendulkar praised Punjab Kings for bringing an aggressive and refreshing brand of cricket to the tournament, but felt their campaign was ultimately derailed by a shift in mindset during the latter stages.

"Punjab Kings brought wonderful energy to the tournament. Their cricket was positive, brave and often game-changing. Momentum plays a crucial role in lengthy tournaments. Eventually, in such a fast-moving tournament it boils down to process and not getting attached to results. Punjab focused more on process in the first half and more on results in the second," Tendulkar added.