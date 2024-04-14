Ramandeep Singh pulls off a screamer, impresses Shah Rukh Khan with superhero dive to catch out Hooda in KKR vs LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh showcased incredible athleticism to pull off a stunning diving catch during the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, helping dismiss a dangerous Deepak Hooda early in the game. Ramandeep, standing at backward point, made a full-length dive to grab hold of the ball, as KKR made a strong start to their bowling innings against the Super Giants in Kolkata. Shah Rukh Khan (L), the KKR co-owner, applauds Ramandeep Singh after the latter's brilliant catch against LSG(X)

The delivery from Mitchell Starc, on a length and well wide of off-stump, enticed Hooda to play an aggressive open-faced drive. Ramandeep, positioned at backward point, dived full length to his right and held onto the ball, completing a smart catch. Hooda's dismissal puts LSG in early trouble once again, prompting celebrations from Ramandeep's teammates.

This was Starc's first wicket in the match as KKR made inroads into the LSG batting order early in the game.

KKR's co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, who was also in attendance during the match, also stood up to laud Ramandeep for the fantastic catch.

The Knight Riders have been in fine form this season, having registered wins in three of their four matches in the league so far. The side is currently placed second in the league and earlier this month, posted the second-highest total in IPL history when it smashed 272/7 against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

With a win, KKR will further solidify their second spot in the league; the side has played two games less than Rajasthan Royals, who are at top with 10 points (five wins in six matches).

KKR opted to bowl

Earlier in the game, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl against the LSG on the side's homecoming to Eden Gardens. Rinku Singh, however, was not part of the XI which took the field but it is expected that he might come back as an Impact Player when KKR bat.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, were on a three-match winning run before facing a defeat to the Delhi Capitals earlier this week. They are currently fourth on the table, having played five matches so far.