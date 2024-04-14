Why are Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey in IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders?

Lucknow Super Giants travel to Eden Gardens for their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, on Sunday. It won't be an usual affair for LSG, who will be donning their green and maroon jersey, which has been insipired by Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan. The jersey is being switched as both sides have the same principal owner in Indian billionaire Sanjiv Goenka. They wore the same jersey in IPL 2023 against KKR. LSG face KKR in their upcoming IPL 2024 match.(BCCI)

LSG have been very erratic this season and will be looking for some momentum. They will also be without new pace sensational Mayank Yadav. Although, they have never lost to KKR, they are not in good form currently.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Speaking on his star pacer's fitness, LSG captain KL Rahul said, "He (Mayank Yadav) is feeling good, he looks good, but we don't want to rush him. We need to protect his body, he's itching to go. Need to make sure that he's hundred percent (fit) before he comes back."

Meanwhile, KKR have been sensational this season. Sunil Narine has performed with both bat and ball, and has proved to be a sucess this season. He has the most runs (127) and the highest strike rate (201.59) among all players in powerplay this season, and has given strong starts to his side. He has also been well-complemented by opening partner Phi Salt.

Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Rana have performed well for KKR in the bowling department. But Mitchell Starc has been a dissapointment, although Gautam Gambhir doesn't feel so. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, "There's no reason why you should talk about individual performance. I feel that Mitchell Starc has done reasonably okay. I think he's bowled some tough overs. And he will create an impact, what he's been picked for."

A win will be crucial for both sides and two points for either could have an huge impact on this season’s playoff race.