'Everybody wants MS Dhoni to bat little bit longer...': Ruturaj Gaikwad sent special request ahead of MI clash

All eyes will once again be on MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The India legend has been key to CSK's plans with his massive experience and leadership skills. Chennai Super Kings player M.S. Dhoni during a practice session.(PTI)

Although, he is not CSK's captain anymore, but he remains as their most experienced cricketer. This season has been different to his previous seasons as he has come lower down the order to bat and has done so in only three matches, including a 16-ball 37-run knock against DC, but in a losing cause.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He has only faced 21 balls this season, scoring 39 runs. This could also be his final IPL season and the 42-year-old will be hoping to end his career with some iconic highlight moments this season.

Speaking on Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch also feels that Dhoni should bat earlier for CSK. "Yeah, I think everybody's been waiting for MS Dhoni to bat for a little bit longer and get out there early on. But, I mean, it's just unbelievable to watch, I think just seeing the sheer excitement that he brings people, when he walks out the bat. People are not sure how long they're going to see it for, so it's unbelievable," he said.

"Looking forward to it, I think will be up for the challenge. He always is. He's a wonderful player. MS Dhoni will get the biggest cheer for the day, no doubt," he added.

This could also be Dhoni's final match at the legendary Wankhede Stadium, and he will be hoping to put in a match-winning display for CSK. CSK are currently third in the IPL 2024 points table with six points in five matches, packed with three wins and two defeats. They will be looking to build some momentum and qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, MI are seventh and in two-game unbeaten run. They will eyeing a late push into the playoff positions.