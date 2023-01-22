Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ramiz Raja makes stunning Rohit Sharma comparison statement on Shubman Gill after India star's record double century

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja made a stunning Rohit Sharma comparison statement on Gill, recalling his record double century in the opening game of the series against New Zealand.

ByHT Sports Desk

Team India scripted a stunning series win against 2019 World Cup runners-up New Zealand with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Raipur on Saturday. The bowlers folded New Zealand for just 108 before India wrapped up the chase in just 20.1 overs. Shubman Gill, who was part of the 72-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma, remained unbeaten on 40 in India's chase. After the match, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja made a stunning Rohit Sharma comparison statement on Gill, recalling his record double century in the opening game of the series against New Zealand.

On Wednesday, in the series opener in Hyderabad, Gill had scored a record-scripting 208 runs. He became the fifth India batter to score a double century in ODIs and the youngest ever to the feat as the hosts beat New Zealand by 12 runs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja recalled the double ton as he hailed Gill as "mini Rohit Sharma", comparing his batting techniques to the India legend. He further added that Gill needs to change nothing his his game.

“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently,” said Raja.

The former Pakistan cricketer was also full of praise for the Indian skipper as well, who scored a half-century in the chase, off 50 deliveries.

“Batting was easy for India because they have an outstanding batter like Rohit Sharma. He plays exceedingly well. He is an amazing striker of hook-and-pull shots, so a 108-run chase becomes easy,” Raja added.

India and New Zealand will now face each other for the third ODI match on January 24 in Indore.

