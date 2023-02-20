'Impossible to beat Team India': Ramiz Raja slams Australia, drops huge statement after Rohit Sharma and Co. retain BGT

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja was all praise for Rohit Sharma's Team India after the hosts demolished Australia at home to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday. The Ravindra Jadeja-inspired Indian side hammered Pat Cummins and Co. by 6 wickets to win the 2nd Test match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. With the impressive win over the Baggy Greens, the Rahul Dravid-coached side has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia in the four-match Test series.

All-rounder Jadeja and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismantled the world-class batting order of the Baggy Greens on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match at Delhi. Jadeja registered his career-best figures of 7-42 while Ashwin bagged three crucial wickets as India routed Australia for 113 in its 2nd innings. Playing his 100th Test match, Cheteshwar Pujara played an unbeaten knock and the veteran batter also hit the winning runs to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

Talking about the ruthless Indian side on his YouTube channel, Raja claimed that it's impossible for any team to beat India at home.“How Australia’s match has finished, similarly, Aussies used to finish games against sub-continent teams in Perth or Brisbane. The tables have turned. It shows that Australia are not prepared, especially when it comes to playing good Test cricket in India. It’s impossible to beat Team India in India. An ordinary performance against spin. Nine wickets were dismissed in one session. Jadeja produced an excellent bowling performance," Raja said.

Taking an aim at Australia, ex-PCB chief Raja slammed Cummins and Co. for their ‘disastrous’ batting display against the Indian spinners. The former Pakistan cricketer also lauded all-rounder Axar Patel, who top-scored for India in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test at Delhi. Axar played a gritty knock of 74 off 115 balls against Australia. Lower-order batter Axar had also produced a match-changing knock in the 1st Test at Nagpur.

“The clincher was Axar Patel’s batting. Given the circumstance, he scored 60-70 runs. He shared a partnership with Ashwin when Australia could have got a sizeable lead. That’s because Australia were not mentally strong and there is technical flaws. Their batting against spin is disastrous. They played wrong shots, sweep shots, and ruckus batting,” the former Pakistan skipper added.

