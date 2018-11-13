Ranji Trophy 2018, Round 2, Day 2: Live score and updates

Live updates: Yusuf Pathan starred for Baroda while Ravindra Jadeja got the job done with the ball for Saurashtra on Day 1. 16 wickets fell in Lahli as Jharkhand bundled out hosts Haryana for 81. Jharkhand then lost 6 wickets themselves, but managed to earn a slim lead of 39. Ishan Kishan is unbeaten and holds the key. Uttarakhand’s pacer Deepak Dhopola has been the story of the season so far as he had picked up a six-fer on debut against Bihar. He went a step further against Manipur as his figures read 7 for 50 even as Manipur were bowled out for just 137. Day 2 promises to be all action.

9:13 hrs IST




