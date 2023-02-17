Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra: SAU eye big lead after bowling BEN out on 174 in first innings
Live

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra: SAU eye big lead after bowling BEN out on 174 in first innings

cricket
Published on Feb 17, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra had ended Day 1 on 81/2 after bowling Bengal out on merely 177 in the first innings of the final.

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Updates
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Updates(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Bengal's dream of winning a Ranji Trophy after more than three decades suffered a setback as left-arm Saurashtra pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya rattled the home team's top-order to bundle them out for a paltry 174 on Day 1 of the summit clash at the Eden Gardens. It could've been worse for Bengal had Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and Abhishek Porel (50) not stitched a 101-run stand to take the side to a respectable total. Saurashtra, meanwhile, ended the day at 81/2, losing wickets of opener Jay Gohil (6) and Vishvaraj Jadeja (26). Wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai was unbeaten on 38 with nightwatchman Sakaria batting on 2 at the end of day's play.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 17, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the Ranji Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Bengal! Jaydev Unadkat's men tore into the Bengal batting order on the opening day, bowling them out on 174. Bengal will now be aiming at returning the favour after Saurashtra ended the day on 81/2.

