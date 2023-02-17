Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra: SAU eye big lead after bowling BEN out on 174 in first innings

Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Bengal's dream of winning a Ranji Trophy after more than three decades suffered a setback as left-arm Saurashtra pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya rattled the home team's top-order to bundle them out for a paltry 174 on Day 1 of the summit clash at the Eden Gardens. It could've been worse for Bengal had Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and Abhishek Porel (50) not stitched a 101-run stand to take the side to a respectable total. Saurashtra, meanwhile, ended the day at 81/2, losing wickets of opener Jay Gohil (6) and Vishvaraj Jadeja (26). Wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai was unbeaten on 38 with nightwatchman Sakaria batting on 2 at the end of day's play.

